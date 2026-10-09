WCR cancels 5 Delhi trains over traffic, says not protest-related
If you were planning to head to Delhi by train today, heads up: West Central Railway (WCR) has canceled five Delhi-bound trains, citing heavy traffic expected in the capital.
The announcement comes just before a protest at Jantar Mantar, but WCR's chief public relations officer (CPRO) Madhur Verma clarified the cancelations aren't connected to the demonstration.
Check status: 6 Delhi trains canceled
The affected trains are Mahakaushal Express, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti, Jabalpur Nizamuddin Superfast, Bhopal-Nizamuddin, and Kota-Nizamuddin, canceled only for today.
Plus, the Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express via Bhopal is also off for October 9 due to operational reasons.
If you're traveling from Bhopal station, it's best to double-check your train status with official railway information before heading out.