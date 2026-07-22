'We aren't going to anyone's office': CJP declines talk invitation
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has rejected an invitation from Union minister JP Nadda to meet at his residence. Saurav Das, the chief spokesperson of CJP, said they were informed by police that Nadda wanted to meet them but they refused. "We are not going to anyone's office... We could meet at a neutral place near Jantar Mantar," he told the media.
Demand clarity
'Meaningless discussions'
Das also questioned if the government was really willing to address their demands, calling any discussion without such commitment "meaningless."
He said, "The government must have the intention to accept our demands. There is no point in calling us for meaningless discussions. Our time is valuable."
The CJP's demands include the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.
Nationwide support
CJP's nationwide support
Das claimed their movement has garnered nationwide support, with protests happening in several cities.
He said, "People gathered here in huge numbers on the 20th. Even yesterday there were around 40,000-50,000 people in New Delhi district."
The CJP's demands also include withdrawal of FIRs against peaceful protesters and a guarantee that no future FIRs would be filed against such demonstrators.
Protest impact
Protest leads to heightened security in Delhi
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also had a similar message: "If the government wants to talk, it has to come here. It must abide by our conditions."
"We request the government to agree. Its arrogance must end," Dipke added
The protest has led to heightened security across central Delhi.
In response, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut 16 metro stations for security reasons, disrupting the morning commute for many passengers.