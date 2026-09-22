Can't penalize those objecting 'Vande Mataram' on religious grounds: SC 

The act makes intentionally preventing the singing of 'Vande Mataram' or disrupting an assembly engaged in its singing punishable with up to three years in jail.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana has sought the Union Government's response to the petition.

The court said it would look into whether the right of a conscientious objector not to sing Vande Mataram is protected.