Weak monsoon lifted India petrol and diesel consumption in July
India
India saw a big boost in petrol and diesel use last July, mainly because the monsoon rains were weaker than usual.
Diesel demand rose 9.4%, and gasoline went up 8.7%.
With less rain, farmers had to rely more on diesel-powered tractors and irrigation gear, showing just how much weather can shape what we need.
India LPG down 17.4% ATF slips
While petrol and diesel were up, LPG usage dropped sharply by 17.4%, landing at 2.373 million metric tons in June, despite the government promoting piped natural gas instead and lifting all LPG caps in late June.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) also slipped a bit, down 1.44% year over year to 0.699 million metric tons in June.