Weather agencies issue extremely severe weather warning for Uttar Pradesh
India
If you're in Uttar Pradesh, heads up: the weather agencies just sent out an extremely severe weather warning.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected, with winds possibly reaching 100km/h.
Residents in the affected areas are being urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until things settle down.
Authorities advise securing belongings avoid travel
The weather agencies says waterlogging and disruptions could hit low-lying areas, so it's best not to venture out unless you really have to.
Authorities recommend securing anything that could blow away in strong winds, staying indoors as much as possible, and taking necessary precautions.
Emergency services are ready if things get rough, so stay safe and look out for each other!