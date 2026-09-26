Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning predicted across 23 states on Sunday
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning across 23 states on Sunday. Uttarakhand is likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall while Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are also expected to experience similar weather conditions. The IMD's forecast suggests that intense weather activity will subside over several northern states after September 27.
Regional forecast
Weather in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh on September 27
In Delhi-NCR, the weather is expected to remain warm with a minimum temperature of 22°C and a maximum of 31°C on September 27. However, Faridabad and Gurgaon may witness thunderstorms and lightning.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is likely to see heavy rain in the east and very heavy rain in the west on Sunday. The state government has put district administrations on alert amid the forecast.
Mountain states
Extreme weather conditions expected in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on September 27, with thunderstorms and lightning.
The IMD has warned of continued heavy rain on September 28, which could trigger landslides and road blockages in mountainous areas.
Himachal Pradesh is also likely to witness very heavy rain on September 27, with heavy rain expected to continue on Friday.
Other states
Jharkhand, Punjab, and Rajasthan's weather forecast
Punjab is also likely to witness heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning on September 27. No warning has been issued for the state from September 28.
Jharkhand has been witnessing rainfall under the influence of a weather system moving across central and eastern India. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in parts of the state on September 27, with conditions expected to improve from September 28.
Regional update
Weather forecast for Odisha, J&K, and Ladakh
East Rajasthan may witness thunderstorms and lightning on September 27, while no warning has been issued for West Rajasthan.
There is no weather warning for Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh on September 27. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in the region from September 28.
Odisha is expected to see partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on September 27.
Southern forecast
Conditions in Andhra Pradesh and northeast region
Andhra Pradesh is likely to see cloudy skies with light rain and strong surface winds in several districts till September 29.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to receive rainfall from September 27 to 30.
The Northeast region will witness widespread rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on September 27 and 28.
Arunachal Pradesh is likely to see widespread rain on September 28, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to have similar weather conditions on September 27.
Western forecast
Landslides feared in parts of Bengal due to heavy rain
West Bengal's sub-Himalayan region has been witnessing very heavy rain recently due to a depression over interior Odisha.
The IMD has warned of possible landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.
Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely in Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada over the next few days.