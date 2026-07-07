Weather department issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR till July 9

Delhi-NCR gusts up to 50km/h

The rain is set to cover all of Delhi's districts plus nearby spots like Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

Showers will be on the lighter side (2.5 to 15.5mm in a day), but winds could hit up to 50km per hour toward the afternoon on July 7.

Northern states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also expecting heavy rain in parts, and if you're traveling or have plans outdoors, keep an eye out for sudden storms or strong winds.

Rescue teams are already on standby in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka due to possible flash floods.