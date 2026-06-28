Weather department warns heavy rain for 5 Telangana districts Monday
India
Heads up, Telangana!
The weather department says heavy rain is on the way for five districts, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, starting Monday, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely across all 33 districts.
Expect some disruption to daily life if you're in these areas.
Hyderabad cloudy with light showers likely
Hyderabad's in for a cloudy day with light to moderate showers likely by evening or night.
Temperatures should hover between 26 Celsius and 34 Celsius.
IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for five other districts; for Hyderabad, only light to moderate showers are expected, but it's smart to keep an eye on the weather and stay safe if you're heading out.