Weather department warns heavy rain for 5 Telangana districts Monday

Hyderabad cloudy with light showers likely

Hyderabad's in for a cloudy day with light to moderate showers likely by evening or night.

Temperatures should hover between 26 Celsius and 34 Celsius.

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for five other districts; for Hyderabad, only light to moderate showers are expected, but it's smart to keep an eye on the weather and stay safe if you're heading out.