Weather department warns Uttarakhand of heavy rain July 10

Heavy rain possible in Dehradun, Rudraprayag

Thanks to moisture-packed winds, thick storm clouds have built up over the Himalayan foothills. Dehradun and Rudraprayag could see especially heavy rain.

IMD is urging people near rivers or landslide-prone spots to stay alert for flash floods or waterlogging.

Tourists and pilgrims are being asked to avoid risky mountain routes until the rains ease up.