Weather department warns Uttarakhand of heavy rain July 10
India
Heads up, Uttarakhand! The weather department says to expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning on July 10.
While most places will get light to moderate showers, some districts, like Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat, and Bageshwar, are on orange alert for possible intense downpours.
Heavy rain possible in Dehradun, Rudraprayag
Thanks to moisture-packed winds, thick storm clouds have built up over the Himalayan foothills. Dehradun and Rudraprayag could see especially heavy rain.
IMD is urging people near rivers or landslide-prone spots to stay alert for flash floods or waterlogging.
Tourists and pilgrims are being asked to avoid risky mountain routes until the rains ease up.