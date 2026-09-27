Weather depression brings late-September rain to Delhi-NCR after 7 years
India
Delhi-NCR just got a surprise late-September shower on Saturday, the first time it's happened in seven years.
Thanks to a weather depression over Madhya Pradesh, Safdarjung saw temperatures dip to 29.2 degrees Celsius, which is 5.1 degrees cooler than usual for this time of year.
IMD forecasts showers, winds through Monday
The rain isn't done yet: IMD says cloudy skies, light to moderate showers, and strong winds of 30-40km/h, gusting to 50km/h, are likely through Monday.
With the monsoon officially gone but these systems still around, expect cooler conditions on Sunday.