IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across several Indian states in the coming days. The weather changes are due to the remnants of Cyclone Arnab and an active Western Disturbance. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam. Telangana may also witness thundersqualls on November 1 and 2, with wind speeds of 50-60km/h and gusts reaching 70km/h.
Regional forecast
Rainfall expected in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha on November 1 and 3. Very heavy showers are likely at isolated places on November 2.
Chhattisgarh may also see thunderstorms and heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 1 and 2, with another spell expected on November 3 and 4.
East and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall in the coming days.
Southern states
Conditions in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness heavy rainfall on November 1, with very heavy showers expected at isolated places on November 2.
Gusty winds of 30-40km/h, reaching up to 50km/h, may also affect the region.
Meanwhile, Telangana is likely to experience thundersqualls on November 1 and 2 with wind speeds of 50-60km/h and gusts reaching up to 70km/h.
Other forecasts
Weather forecast for Delhi, Karnataka
Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies over the next few days with no specific heavy rainfall warning for November 1.
Coastal Karnataka is likely to witness rainfall from Saturday, with showers expected to continue over the next few days.
South Interior Karnataka may experience heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3, while North Interior Karnataka may receive isolated showers.
Upcoming weather
Rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Arunachal Pradesh
Kerala and Mahe may witness isolated rainfall with heavy showers likely in parts of the state on November 2 and 3.
Tamil Nadu is also likely to receive rainfall over the next few days, with heavy showers expected at isolated places on November 3.
Puducherry and Karaikal may also receive rain during this period.
Arunachal Pradesh is likely to see heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3.