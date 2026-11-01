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Home / News / India News / IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states

By Snehil Singh
Nov 01, 2026
11:27 am
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across several Indian states in the coming days. The weather changes are due to the remnants of Cyclone Arnab and an active Western Disturbance. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam. Telangana may also witness thundersqualls on November 1 and 2, with wind speeds of 50-60km/h and gusts reaching 70km/h.

Regional forecast

Rainfall expected in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha on November 1 and 3. Very heavy showers are likely at isolated places on November 2.

Chhattisgarh may also see thunderstorms and heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 1 and 2, with another spell expected on November 3 and 4.

East and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall in the coming days.

Southern states

Conditions in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness heavy rainfall on November 1, with very heavy showers expected at isolated places on November 2.

Gusty winds of 30-40km/h, reaching up to 50km/h, may also affect the region.

Meanwhile, Telangana is likely to experience thundersqualls on November 1 and 2 with wind speeds of 50-60km/h and gusts reaching up to 70km/h.

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Other forecasts

Weather forecast for Delhi, Karnataka

Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies over the next few days with no specific heavy rainfall warning for November 1.

Coastal Karnataka is likely to witness rainfall from Saturday, with showers expected to continue over the next few days.

South Interior Karnataka may experience heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3, while North Interior Karnataka may receive isolated showers.

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Upcoming weather

Rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Arunachal Pradesh

Kerala and Mahe may witness isolated rainfall with heavy showers likely in parts of the state on November 2 and 3.

Tamil Nadu is also likely to receive rainfall over the next few days, with heavy showers expected at isolated places on November 3.

Puducherry and Karaikal may also receive rain during this period.

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to see heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3.

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