Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of India on Saturday: IMD

The IMD has also predicted similar weather conditions in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 3.

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in these northeastern states.