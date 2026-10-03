Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of India on Saturday: IMD
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, October 3. The weather department also warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in parts of southern and northeastern India. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 40-50km/h.
Weather update
Similar weather conditions in these regions
The IMD has also predicted similar weather conditions in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 3.
The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in these northeastern states.
Upcoming rains
Widespread rainfall expected over South India
The IMD has predicted a wider spell of rain over South India in the next few days.
Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive widespread rainfall from October 2-6, while Coastal Karnataka will see similar weather from October 3-6.
Heavy rains are expected at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between October 4-6.
Northern forecast
Rainfall activity to increase in North India from October 6
In North India, no rain is expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on October 3. However, rainfall activity is likely to increase from October 6, with isolated to scattered rains expected in these regions till October 8.
Uttarakhand will also witness rain from October 5, with widespread rainfall expected on October 7.
Monsoon update
Southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from parts of India
The IMD has also noted that the southwest monsoon is continuing to withdraw from parts of India.
Conditions are likely to become favorable for further withdrawal from remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.
The weather department has also observed heavy rainfall in Northeast India over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.