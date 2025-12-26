IMD forecasts dense fog, coldwave across several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that multiple regions in northern and eastern India are likely to continue to witness dense to very dense fog in the coming days. Moreover, coldwave and cold day conditions are expected to intensify in several parts of the country. The IMD further predicted that foggy conditions during the night and morning hours will remain a major concern across many states, reducing visibility and affecting daily life.

Fog forecast Dense fog likely over Bihar, Assam, UP The IMD has also forecasted very dense fog conditions over Bihar till Friday, Assam and Meghalaya till Saturday, Uttar Pradesh till Monday, and Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh till Tuesday. Dense fog is also likely in isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, East Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next few days, it said.

Cold wave IMD forecasts cold wave conditions over Jharkhand The IMD said that parts of Jharkhand will experience coldwave conditions on Friday and Saturday. West Rajasthan and northern Chhattisgarh will also witness similar conditions from until Sunday, it added. Moreover, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are expected to witness cold to severe cold conditions between Friday and Tuesday.

Temperature drop Temperature drops below 5 °C in several regions The IMD's weather alerts come as the minimum temperatures have dropped sharply in many parts of the country. The agency also reported that temperatures have dropped 5 degrees Celsius at numerous places in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and adjoining areas. Meanwhile, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh recorded minimum temperatures ranging from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius. Adampur in Punjab recorded the lowest minimum temperature over the plains at 3 degrees Celsius.

Weather systems Weather systems influencing current conditions The IMD revealed that multiple weather systems are currently influencing the conditions, such as upper air cyclonic circulations over the southeast Arabian Sea and the southwest Bay of Bengal. A new, weak western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region starting Saturday. Due to these systems, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand between Friday and Wednesday.