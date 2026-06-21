Wedding bus falls into irrigation tank near Dhalavaipuram; 2 dead
India
A wedding celebration turned tragic near Dhalavaipuram on Saturday night when a private bus carrying guests overturned and fell into an irrigation tank.
Two people, A Selvam, 55, and K Kamatchi, 50, from Kunnoor, lost their lives, while 58 others were hurt.
Bus driver lost control around 10:30pm
The accident happened just two kilometers from the bride's house as the bus was heading home.
Police said the driver lost control during a tricky turn around 10:30pm.
Locals and police quickly jumped in to help rescue the injured from the wreckage.
K Jegadeshwari visits Rajapalayam Government Hospital
Social Welfare Minister K Jegadeshwari and other top officials visited Rajapalayam Government Hospital to check on the injured.
All those hurt received immediate medical care after the crash.