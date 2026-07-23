Wedding trip in Dhenkanal leaves 5 men aged 25-28 dead
India
A wedding trip in Odisha's Dhenkanal district turned tragic early Thursday when a car carrying seven friends veered off a dark village road and plunged into a pond.
Five men, all in the 25-28 age group, lost their lives, while two others managed to escape with injuries.
Accident near Indipur at 3am.
Police said the accident happened around 3am near Indipur village. The driver lost control on a poorly lit curve.
Two passengers got out and called for help, but sadly, the other five couldn't escape the submerged car.
The survivors are being treated at Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital.