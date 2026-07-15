WedMeGood study finds destination weddings now 1 in 4
India
Destination weddings are officially a thing: one in four Indian weddings is skipping the hometown scene and choosing to celebrate somewhere special, according to a new WedMeGood study.
By 2028, about 30-32% of all Indian weddings could be destination-based, as more people look for unique experiences over traditional ceremonies.
Big-budget weddings favor Rajasthan Goa Kerala
Big-budget weddings (over ₹1 crore) are leading this trend, with over 60% happening away from home.
Rajasthan, Goa, and Kerala top the charts for dreamy Indian venues thanks to their resorts and scenic vibes.
For those going international, Thailand is the favorite spot, followed by established destinations such as Bali, Vietnam, and Malaysia.
Sri Lanka is also catching up fast with a big jump in popularity for 2025.