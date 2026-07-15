WedMeGood study finds destination weddings now 1 in 4

Big-budget weddings (over ₹1 crore) are leading this trend, with over 60% happening away from home.

Rajasthan, Goa, and Kerala top the charts for dreamy Indian venues thanks to their resorts and scenic vibes.

For those going international, Thailand is the favorite spot, followed by established destinations such as Bali, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Sri Lanka is also catching up fast with a big jump in popularity for 2025.