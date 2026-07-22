Wednesday rain boosts Mumbai reservoirs and causes waterlogging in Delhi-NCR
Wednesday's rain hit Mumbai, while Delhi-NCR experienced light to moderate showers, but with very different vibes.
Mumbai got steady showers, enough to boost reservoir levels by over 4% in just one day, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Meanwhile, Delhi folks enjoyed a break from the heat but had to deal with waterlogged streets in spots like Sangam Vihar.
IMD issues Konkan flood, landslide alerts
Mumbai's reservoirs are now nearly 62% full, but the India Meteorological Department says more downpours are on the way for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.
In Delhi-NCR, expect cloudy skies and more light-to-moderate rain on Wednesday.
The weather department has also put out alerts for flooding and landslides along Maharashtra's Konkan coast, so if you're traveling or live nearby, keep an eye out.