Weekend bus accidents in Noida and Greater Noida injure 2
India
Two different bus accidents shook Noida and Greater Noida over the weekend, leaving two people hurt.
In Sector 62, a private bus allegedly hit a cyclist named Anil while he was heading home from work.
The driver took off, but locals alerted the police on the emergency helpline, and Anil was rushed to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, he is now stable.
Eastern Peripheral Expressway crash injures driver
The second crash happened just after midnight on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway when a bus with 30 passengers ran into a moving truck.
The driver, Abrar, was injured (investigators think he may have dozed off), but all passengers were okay.
Police are looking into both cases. One incident even got caught on video and shared online.