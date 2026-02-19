Weekend traffic on Pune-Mumbai Expressway stretches to 6 hours

Bor Ghat and the Khalapur toll plaza have basically become gridlock zones, especially on weekends and holidays. Drivers are stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, dealing with overheated engines and worn-out clutches. Heavy trucks blocking lanes just make things worse.

Multi-hour delays are now routine

On top of all this, weekend travel has pushed jams as long as 20km in some incidents.

With so many cars on the road, multi-hour delays are now routine—and it's not just annoying; commuters are being stranded and vehicles are suffering damage.