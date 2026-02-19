Weekend traffic on Pune-Mumbai Expressway stretches to 6 hours
The Pune-Mumbai Expressway was packed near Khandala during the Shivjayanti holiday, with almost 1 lakh vehicles per day—so much for those promised shorter travel times.
What was once a three-hour drive is now stretching up to six hours thanks to the traffic surge.
Bor Ghat and the Khalapur toll plaza are gridlock zones
Bor Ghat and the Khalapur toll plaza have basically become gridlock zones, especially on weekends and holidays.
Drivers are stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, dealing with overheated engines and worn-out clutches.
Heavy trucks blocking lanes just make things worse.
Multi-hour delays are now routine
On top of all this, weekend travel has pushed jams as long as 20km in some incidents.
With so many cars on the road, multi-hour delays are now routine—and it's not just annoying; commuters are being stranded and vehicles are suffering damage.