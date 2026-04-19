Week's bank closures affect Karnataka Tripura Tamil Nadu West Bengal India Apr 19, 2026

Planning a bank visit this week? Heads up, branches in some states will be closed on different days thanks to local festivals and elections.

Karnataka banks are shut Monday for Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya; Tripura banks close Tuesday for Garia Puja; and on Thursday, Tamil Nadu and parts of West Bengal pause for voting.

Plus, Saturday is a nationwide bank holiday since it's the fourth Saturday of the month.