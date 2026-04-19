Week's bank closures affect Karnataka Tripura Tamil Nadu West Bengal
India
Planning a bank visit this week? Heads up, branches in some states will be closed on different days thanks to local festivals and elections.
Karnataka banks are shut Monday for Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya; Tripura banks close Tuesday for Garia Puja; and on Thursday, Tamil Nadu and parts of West Bengal pause for voting.
Plus, Saturday is a nationwide bank holiday since it's the fourth Saturday of the month.
UPI net banking ATMs available
No need to worry if you need to move money or check balances: online banking, UPI, net banking, and ATMs will all work as usual during these holidays.
So even if your local branch is closed, your phone or laptop has you covered.