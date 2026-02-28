'We'll come for you': Murder-accused threaten up judge
India
A courtroom in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, turned tense when Judge Nijendra Kumar sentenced two men to life for murdering Anjali's father.
Right after the verdict, the convicts told the judge, "we will come for you," and even mentioned knowing his address—raising serious concerns about his safety.
Police are now looking into the threats
The murder was tied to a family dispute between Anjali's family and one of the convict's families.
After being threatened, Judge Kumar quickly alerted top state officials.
Police are now looking into the threats, highlighting just how risky things can get for judges handling sensitive cases like this.