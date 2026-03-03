West Asia conflict disrupts India's cardamom exports ahead of Ramadan

Local demand helps cushion the blow

With export targets slipping out of reach and prices at Kerala's Vandanmedu auction falling from ₹2,450 to ₹2,300 per kg, the auction market has been incurring a daily loss of about ₹1.8 crore.

Still, strong local demand and no leftover stock are helping cushion the blow for now—though SKM Dhanavanthan and an unnamed auctioneer say calming tensions is crucial if India wants its cardamom trade back on track.