West Asia conflict disrupts India's cardamom exports ahead of Ramadan
India
India's cardamom industry is facing a tough time as the West Asia conflict disrupts exports right before the 2026 Ramadan season.
Exporters were hoping to cash in on Guatemala's crop failure, but shipping suspensions due to US-Israel-Iran tensions have put a pause on orders from key buyers like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE.
Local demand helps cushion the blow
With export targets slipping out of reach and prices at Kerala's Vandanmedu auction falling from ₹2,450 to ₹2,300 per kg, the auction market has been incurring a daily loss of about ₹1.8 crore.
Still, strong local demand and no leftover stock are helping cushion the blow for now—though SKM Dhanavanthan and an unnamed auctioneer say calming tensions is crucial if India wants its cardamom trade back on track.