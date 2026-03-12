West Asia conflict reminds India to be self-reliant: PM Modi

Modi pointed out how boosting solar power and electric vehicles can help India rely less on imports. He also mentioned past rescue missions that brought stranded Indians home from places like Iraq and Yemen, saying embassies are there to support millions of Indians working in West Asia with food, medical help, and legal aid.

Accusations against Congress, Left parties

Modi accused Congress and Left parties of using the crisis to stir up panic and mock the push for self-reliance.

He said earlier governments made India too dependent on foreign energy but Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said measures taken had led to a 25% increase in domestic LPG production and that supplies remained stable, with no need for panic booking.