West Asia conflict strains Indian airlines with 26,000 canceled flights
India
The West Asia conflict is making life tough for Indian airlines. Since the fighting started, about 26,000 international flights have been canceled.
Some flights that are still running now have to take longer detours over Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, which means more fuel stops and higher costs.
Indian airlines face serious financial pressure
With jet fuel prices elevated and the rupee losing value, airlines are under serious financial pressure.
About 15% to 20% of their revenue depends on routes through West Asia, so this disruption really hurts.
Domestic travel has barely grown, while international passenger numbers dropped by over 30% this spring.
Fewer flights plus higher costs could mean ticket prices go up soon, so flying might get a bit less friendly on your wallet.