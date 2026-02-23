West Bengal: 2 men arrested for sharing OTPs with Pakistan
West Bengal Police's Special Task Force has arrested two men in Murshidabad for allegedly sharing OTPs with Pakistan-based handlers.
Juhab Sheikh was picked up on February 10 after his activities raised suspicion, followed by Suman Sheikh's arrest on Saturday, February 14, 2026 (he was produced before the court on Sunday, February 15, 2026) in Behrampore.
Investigators are trying to find out if there are bigger networks
Police say the duo used local residents' documents to get SIM cards, then set up WhatsApp accounts and shared at least seven OTPs with their Pakistani contacts.
Payments landed in their bank accounts, and several phones and SIMs were seized during the bust.
Both have been charged under multiple laws, and investigators are now digging deeper to see if these accounts were used for spying or linked to bigger networks.