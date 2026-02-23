West Bengal: 2 men arrested for sharing OTPs with Pakistan

Investigators are trying to find out if there are bigger networks

Police say the duo used local residents' documents to get SIM cards, then set up WhatsApp accounts and shared at least seven OTPs with their Pakistani contacts.

Payments landed in their bank accounts, and several phones and SIMs were seized during the bust.

Both have been charged under multiple laws, and investigators are now digging deeper to see if these accounts were used for spying or linked to bigger networks.