West Bengal 7th pay commission recommends higher salaries and pensions

If approved, the revised pay structure could take effect from January 1, 2026. There are also updates to house rent, transport, and education allowances.

Dearness allowance would be based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers.

Career growth gets an upgrade too: the old three-tier system would be replaced by five stages.

Retirement benefits are set for a refresh with new leave encashment rules and one notional increment for employees retiring on June 30.