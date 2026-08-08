West Bengal 7th pay commission recommends higher salaries and pensions
West Bengal's seventh pay commission just dropped some big recommendations for state government staff.
If these go through, employees could see annual salary hikes jump from 3% to at least 5%, commuted pensions coming back after 11 years, and a new minimum pay based on a five-member family, basically aiming to match what central government workers get.
West Bengal pay commission seeks revisions
If approved, the revised pay structure could take effect from January 1, 2026. There are also updates to house rent, transport, and education allowances.
Dearness allowance would be based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers.
Career growth gets an upgrade too: the old three-tier system would be replaced by five stages.
Retirement benefits are set for a refresh with new leave encashment rules and one notional increment for employees retiring on June 30.
West Bengal Health Scheme cashless proposed
The commission wants full cashless treatment for employees and pensioners under the West Bengal Health Scheme.
The proposal also includes changes in the definition of family beneficiaries under the scheme.
All these changes are meant to keep up with rising costs while making work life better for everyone involved.