West Bengal adds eggs to Anganwadis and approves health insurance

West Bengal just made some big moves: eggs are now officially on the menu at Anganwadi centers to boost nutrition for women and kids.

This comes after pushback against a proposal to switch midday meals in schools to ISKCON, which opponents claimed would serve only vegetarian food.

The state also approved a new health insurance plan, Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Bima Yojana, for people left out of the central Ayushman Bharat scheme.