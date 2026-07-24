West Bengal adds eggs to Anganwadis and approves health insurance
India
West Bengal just made some big moves: eggs are now officially on the menu at Anganwadi centers to boost nutrition for women and kids.
This comes after pushback against a proposal to switch midday meals in schools to ISKCON, which opponents claimed would serve only vegetarian food.
The state also approved a new health insurance plan, Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Bima Yojana, for people left out of the central Ayushman Bharat scheme.
West Bengal Cabinet approves security projects
The Cabinet approved land for BSF projects along the India-Bangladesh border and an iron bridge in Jalpaiguri.
West Bengal will also get a National Investigation Agency (NIA) station, plus updates to Panchayat rules, all part of efforts to strengthen security and governance across the state.