West Bengal announces Group-D jobs for political violence victims' families

Applicants must be Indian citizens and residents of West Bengal, besides possessing the minimum educational qualification prescribed for Group D posts, which is Class 8 pass or equivalent.

Eligible dependents include the spouse, son, daughter or third-gender child of the deceased. In the case of an unmarried victim, a brother or sister may also apply, provided the parents and all siblings were fully dependent on the deceased.

Eligible applicants will have to submit their applications in the prescribed format to the district magistrate of the district where the incident took place.

A district-level screening committee headed by the district magistrate will examine applications and dispose of them within 90 days of receipt, forwarding its recommendations for further processing.

If there are any disputes, a state-level panel steps in; final appointments are subject to the screening committee's recommendation, availability of posts, police verification and medical examination.