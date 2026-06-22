West Bengal announces ₹50,000 for unmarried girl students in budget India Jun 22, 2026

West Bengal just rolled out a new scheme giving ₹50,000 to unmarried girl students studying at government and government-aided colleges.

The goal? Help more girls stay in college and make higher education easier to access.

Finance minister Swapan Dasgupta announced this during the BJP government's first budget since taking office last month.