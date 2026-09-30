West Bengal asks Supreme Court to review Milan Pradhan's bail
West Bengal is asking the Supreme Court to step in after Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was given interim bail, letting him campaign in Nandigram's bypoll, even though he faces six non-bailable warrants in six criminal cases, including four murder cases.
The state argues he should not be out just for election season.
The Supreme Court will hear the case on October 5, right before voters head to the polls on October 6.
Milan Pradhan granted 3 weeks' bail
Pradhan was arrested earlier this month but got three weeks' bail on September 29, tied to old cases from protests back in 2007.
He has to post a ₹20,000 bond per case and stay connected with authorities.
With his bail set to end after voting day, Congress gets to keep him as its face in a high-stakes contest, despite all the legal drama still hanging over him.