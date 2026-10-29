West Bengal bars teachers and nonteaching staff from political activities
India
West Bengal just announced that teachers and nonteaching staff in all government and aided schools can no longer take part in political activities.
The move is meant to keep schools neutral and focused on students.
West Bengal plans 13,000 primary hires
Alongside the ban, the state is planning some big education reforms.
From 2027 (from the next academic year), primary teachers' career growth could depend on how well their students do: if students aren't progressing, teachers will need to explain why.
There are also plans for one-teacher classrooms for all subjects, a review of the pass-fail system, and hiring at least 13,000 primary school teachers to give students more attention with a better student-teacher ratio.