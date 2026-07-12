West Bengal begins inspections of unaided madrasas across 12 districts
West Bengal is rolling out inspections of unaided madrasas across 12 districts, aiming to check if these schools are following proper educational standards.
The Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Department gave the go-ahead on July 8, with reviews set to wrap up by July 15.
Officials will look at everything from student welfare and curriculum to staff details, funding sources, and residential facilities.
BJP leaders cite alleged 'anti-India' teachings
BJP leaders have backed the inspections, raising worries about alleged "anti-India" teachings in some madrasas.
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar referenced past claims linking certain schools to terrorism, while State Minister Agnimitra Paul emphasized the importance of keeping education safe and helping Muslim students contribute positively to society, especially after a recent arrest tied to a khariji madrasa.