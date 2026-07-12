West Bengal begins inspections of unaided madrasas across 12 districts India Jul 12, 2026

West Bengal is rolling out inspections of unaided madrasas across 12 districts, aiming to check if these schools are following proper educational standards.

The Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Department gave the go-ahead on July 8, with reviews set to wrap up by July 15.

Officials will look at everything from student welfare and curriculum to staff details, funding sources, and residential facilities.