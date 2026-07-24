West Bengal begins verification drive for birth and death certificates
West Bengal is taking serious steps to stop the use of fake birth and death certificates.
The state government just kicked off a big verification drive, with teams from local administration, police, health departments, panchayats, and municipalities all working together.
Old records are being collected and digitized to ensure public services continue uninterrupted, and regular services won't be interrupted.
West Bengal bars leaders issuing certificates
Already, some fake certificates have been found and FIRs filed. From now on, getting a certificate will mean cross-checking with official digital records.
Political leaders like gram pradhans and mayors can no longer issue these documents, only government officials can.
Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal summed it up: "Key government documents, including Aadhaar, passports and ration cards, are issued based on birth and death certificates."