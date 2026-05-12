West Bengal BJP government bans street prayers, cites court orders

Bengal govt targets illegal cattle markets

Last year's Eid prayers on Red Road caused a stir when the army first blocked, then briefly allowed them.

Alongside this ban, the government is also cracking down on illegal cattle markets and smuggling, issues that were big talking points during elections.

Police have been told to shut down illegal markets and step up border checks.

These moves show the BJP is acting fast on its campaign promises, but political debates are likely to heat up.