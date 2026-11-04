West Bengal board proposes Madhyamik 2027 move to March 2
India
Heads up, students: the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) wants to move the 2027 Madhyamik exams from February 15 to March 2.
The reason? To avoid clashing with census work happening around the same time.
Right now, this date change is just a proposal and still needs a green light from the state education department.
If approved exams run March 2-16
If approved, exams would run from March 2 to March 16, starting with first language on March 2 and wrapping up with optional subjects on March 16.
Each test is set for 10:45am to 2:00pm and you'll get a handy extra 15 minutes at the start just for reading through your question paper.
WBBSE President Lalu Das says they're waiting on final approval, so stay tuned for official updates!