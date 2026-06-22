West Bengal budget backs women with cloud kitchens and ₹3,000
West Bengal just rolled out a fresh budget packed with moves to support women.
The highlight? A new cloud kitchen policy that lets women turn their home kitchens into businesses, with training in business skills and food safety.
Plus, the Annapurna Yojana will give women aged 25 to 60 a monthly ₹3,000 boost.
Maternity assistance has also been expanded to help tackle wage loss and malnutrition.
West Bengal expands women welfare initiatives
Women are getting a big push in state jobs: 33% of government roles are now reserved for them, with 100,000 positions set to open up.
Unmarried girl students enrolling in undergraduate courses at government and government-aided colleges will receive a one-time ₹50,000 grant.
On the safety front, expect new women's police stations and all-women battalions across the state as part of efforts to make West Bengal safer for women.