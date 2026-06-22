West Bengal budget backs women with cloud kitchens and ₹3,000

West Bengal expands women welfare initiatives

Women are getting a big push in state jobs: 33% of government roles are now reserved for them, with 100,000 positions set to open up.

Unmarried girl students enrolling in undergraduate courses at government and government-aided colleges will receive a one-time ₹50,000 grant.

On the safety front, expect new women's police stations and all-women battalions across the state as part of efforts to make West Bengal safer for women.