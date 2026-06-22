West Bengal budget focuses on jobs, pay and allowances
India
West Bengal just dropped its 2026 budget, and it's all about boosting jobs and public sector perks.
If you're civic or village police personnel, you're getting a ₹2,000 monthly salary bump from August.
State employees and pensioners will see their dearness allowance go up by 20% starting October.
West Bengal to fill 150,000 posts
The state is launching a major recruitment drive (think 50,000 new teaching jobs plus 100,000 government vacancies to be filled).
There's also extra funding for education upgrades, industrial growth, and women-focused programs.
All these moves are aimed at meeting people's calls for more welfare and job opportunities across West Bengal.