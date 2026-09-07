West Bengal cabinet under Suvendu Adhikari approves ₹390cr pay increase

Starting October 1, deputy rangers, forest guards, and other forest staff will see an extra ₹5,000 each month. Around 1,500 forest volunteers get a ₹2,000 bump.

From November 1, 20,343 primary and upper primary school-level para teachers and Shiksha Bandhus will also get their salaries raised by ₹5,000.

On top of that: medical allowances for former MLAs go up to ₹10,000/month (from ₹6,000), MLAs running new Netaji Seva Kendras get an extra ₹30,000/month for expenses, and there's a new bill coming soon to make it easier for the inter-university transfer of both teaching and non-teaching staff.