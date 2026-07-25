West Bengal CAG finds lapses in Cyclone Amphan relief funds
West Bengal's handling of Cyclone Amphan relief funds has come under fire.
The CAG just reported that after the devastating 2020 cyclone, which hit 16 districts and left nearly 60% of people affected, there were big problems with how aid was claimed and handed out.
Centre recommended 2,707.77cr for West Bengal
The state asked for ₹35,018 crore in central help but the Centre recommended assistance of ₹2,707.77 crore because many claims were exaggerated or lacked proof.
Auditors also found duplicate house-building grants worth ₹18.07 crore given to over 9,000 people, plus ₹125.07 crore in transactions with mismatched account details.
Even horticulture aid was sent to the wrong people, using old lists from a different cyclone.
The report called out poor checks and weak controls, raising real questions about transparency and fairness in getting help to those who needed it most.