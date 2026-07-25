West Bengal CAG finds lapses in Cyclone Amphan relief funds

The state asked for ₹35,018 crore in central help but the Centre recommended assistance of ₹2,707.77 crore because many claims were exaggerated or lacked proof.

Auditors also found duplicate house-building grants worth ₹18.07 crore given to over 9,000 people, plus ₹125.07 crore in transactions with mismatched account details.

Even horticulture aid was sent to the wrong people, using old lists from a different cyclone.

The report called out poor checks and weak controls, raising real questions about transparency and fairness in getting help to those who needed it most.