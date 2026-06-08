West Bengal CID summons Abhishek Banerjee over alleged forgery

Ritabrata Banerjee becomes opposition leader

The TMC is facing fresh internal tensions: Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, expelled for raising forgery concerns, are now officially leader of the opposition and deputy leader of the opposition.

Firhad Hakim, former Kolkata mayor, met Ritabrata soon after resigning.

All this comes right after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept last month's state elections with 207 seats, leaving the TMC at 80.