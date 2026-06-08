West Bengal CID summons Abhishek Banerjee over alleged forgery
West Bengal's CID has sent a third summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee over alleged forgery of legislators' signatures on a resolution naming Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as leader of the opposition.
Banerjee missed two earlier summonses, citing illness, but was spotted traveling to Delhi in between.
This time, he has just 24 hours to show up.
Ritabrata Banerjee becomes opposition leader
The TMC is facing fresh internal tensions: Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, expelled for raising forgery concerns, are now officially leader of the opposition and deputy leader of the opposition.
Firhad Hakim, former Kolkata mayor, met Ritabrata soon after resigning.
All this comes right after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept last month's state elections with 207 seats, leaving the TMC at 80.