West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari suggests tablets replace phone grants

Adhikari said he's worried about students spending too much time on their phones, calling it "irreparable damage."

He suggested that tablets would be better for learning and asked education officials to shift funding accordingly.

The previous government had given ₹10,000 to class 11 students in January to purchase mobile phones, but with this change, extra funds might be needed.

Adhikari has also spoken out before about limiting phone use in schools, pointing to a ban in Gujarat.