West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari urges cellphone ban in schools
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has suggested banning cellphones in schools, saying late-night cellphone use is hurting students' studies.
At a Teachers's Day event, he pointed to Gujarat's rule where students up to class 12 can't bring cellphones and said, "In Gujarat mobile phone are banned for students up to Class 12."
He acknowledged some might oppose the idea but stressed reforms are needed.
Suvendu Adhikari announces education reforms
Adhikari also announced new moves for education: a merit scholarship for students, a transfer system for college teachers, and plans to bring back traditional games like kho-kho and kabaddi in schools.
He revealed that every district in the state would have two CM Shri model schools to train the best students who would be selected through exams in Class 6, with smart classrooms and advanced labs, promising fair teacher recruitment so top students get the best training.