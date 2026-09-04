West Bengal collects DNA from families of 37 missing people
India
After the devastating August 26 floods in Nepal, West Bengal is collecting blood samples from families of at least 37 missing people, most of them pilgrims who traveled with a Kolkata agency.
These DNA profiles will be sent to Nepal Police to help identify bodies found during ongoing searches.
Relatives give DNA samples for CFSL
Relatives, like the family of Sharmistha Roy, have already given samples.
Subhash Chandra Ghosh from Durgapur is also among those missing (his last WhatsApp update was just before contact was lost).
The collected samples are likely to be sent to the CFSL laboratory for DNA profiling, while families wait anxiously for news.