West Bengal deploys 18 senior police after Durga Puja stampede
India
After a tragic stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata left 19 people dead, West Bengal is stepping up safety by deploying 18 senior police officers to manage the upcoming idol immersions.
This extra security will be in place from today through October 24, with top officials reviewing preparations and discussing measures to ensure that idol immersions are conducted smoothly on Bijaya Dashami, and the NDRF is also involved in security arrangements.
IPS officers focused on Kolkata immersions
12 IPS officers are focused on Kolkata, while others are covering Howrah, Barrackpore and Chandannagar.
Suvendu Adhikari says they're pulling out all the stops.
Officers like Gaurav Sharma and Soma Das Mitra will supervise immersions on October 21 and 23.