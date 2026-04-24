West Bengal election officers, 65, seek SC after voter deletions
65 election officers in West Bengal, who help run elections, have gone to the Supreme Court after being unexpectedly removed from the voter list.
Their names were among nearly 91 lakh people deleted by the Election Commission's recent review, meaning these officers, and about 27 lakh others, can't vote right now.
SC asks tribunal amid disenfranchisement allegations
The Supreme Court told the officers to take their case to an appellate tribunal for now.
Their lawyer pointed out that their EPIC numbers are suddenly invalid.
This whole process has sparked debate, with some accusing the Election Commission and BJP of making it harder for marginalized groups, who might not support them, to vote.
The controversy is raising bigger questions about how fair and transparent these voter list cleanups really are.