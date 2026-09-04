West Bengal fire department orders Abhishek Banerjee office floors vacated
A high-rise on Camac Street, Kolkata, home to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's office, was ordered to vacate the basement and sixth and seventh floors by the West Bengal Fire Department.
Why? Officials found expired fire safety papers (not renewed since August 2026) and some pretty serious safety violations during a recent check.
Joint inspection finds fire safety violations
The building owner didn't respond to earlier warnings, so the fire department stepped in and shut down the basement, sixth, and seventh floors until things are fixed.
A joint inspection found no designated fire exit, problems with the fire alarm system, and inadequate firefighting measures on the seventh floor - basically, not great if there's ever an emergency.
Those floors will stay off-limits until everything is up to code.