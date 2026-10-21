West Bengal forms SIT to probe Kolkata Durga Puja stampede
India
After the tragic stampede at a Kolkata Durga Puja pandal on October 17, which took 19 lives and injured 25 others, the West Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by retired Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati.
The team has three months to find out what went wrong.
SIT to probe overcrowding and negligence
The SIT will dig into what caused the chaos, looking at issues like overcrowding, safety problems, and possible negligence from organizers or officials.
They will review CCTV footage, check if victims got proper help, and suggest better crowd control plans for future events so something like this does not happen again.