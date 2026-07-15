West Bengal gives BSF 1,000+ acres for Bangladesh border fence
India
West Bengal just handed over more than 1,000 acres to the Border Security Force for building a 172-kilometer fence along the India-Bangladesh border.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the move today, saying it's all about making border areas safer and speeding up security efforts across nine districts.
West Bengal buys land from farmers
Murshidabad gave up about 337 acres, North 24 Parganas set aside 241.03 acres, Cooch Behar chipped in with 135.33 acres, and Malda added about 176.78 acres, each covering different stretches of the fence.
The state is buying land directly from farmers to keep things moving fast.
Adhikari stressed that this push will help protect people living near the border and finish fencing gaps left before the BJP government came to power.