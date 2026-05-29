West Bengal hands BSF nearly 143 acres for border fence India May 29, 2026

West Bengal is taking big steps to tighten security along the India-Bangladesh border.

The state just handed over nearly 143 acres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for new fencing and better infrastructure, especially in Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri.

This is part of a larger push to secure about 600 acres that are still unfenced.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on board, supporting Bengal's "detect, delete and deport" approach for handling illegal immigration.