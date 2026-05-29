West Bengal hands BSF nearly 143 acres for border fence
West Bengal is taking big steps to tighten security along the India-Bangladesh border.
The state just handed over nearly 143 acres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for new fencing and better infrastructure, especially in Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri.
This is part of a larger push to secure about 600 acres that are still unfenced.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on board, supporting Bengal's "detect, delete and deport" approach for handling illegal immigration.
Border villagers see gains, seek compensation
People living near the border say there's already less cattle smuggling thanks to temporary fences.
Many, like Sobhan Devi, hope permanent fencing will make things safer long term, but they also want fair compensation for their land and proper surveys.
While some villagers are worried about unresolved land issues, villagers say the lights and CCTV upgrades have benefited them, and made daily life feel a bit more secure.