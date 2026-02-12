West Bengal has barely joined Centre's Vidyanjali scheme
The Centre says West Bengal has barely joined the Vidyanjali scheme, which was set up in 2021 to boost government schools with help from volunteers and companies.
Out of over 82,000 state schools, only about 50 have signed up—meaning hardly any volunteers or CSR projects in the state.
Minister Jayant Chaudhary called out West Bengal for "completely shunning" the program.
Over 8 lakh schools, 5 lakh volunteers involved
Vidyanjali is making a real difference across India—over 8 lakh schools and more than 5 lakh volunteers are pitching in to improve labs, libraries, sports gear, and more.
The scheme has already helped over two crore students nationwide.
But with West Bengal mostly sitting out, local students could be missing out on better facilities and support that their peers elsewhere are getting.