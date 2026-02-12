West Bengal has barely joined Centre's Vidyanjali scheme

Over 8 lakh schools, 5 lakh volunteers involved

Vidyanjali is making a real difference across India—over 8 lakh schools and more than 5 lakh volunteers are pitching in to improve labs, libraries, sports gear, and more.

The scheme has already helped over two crore students nationwide.

But with West Bengal mostly sitting out, local students could be missing out on better facilities and support that their peers elsewhere are getting.